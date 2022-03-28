The residents were quarantined in their living quarters without food

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After nine days of quarantine, the residents couldn’t stand it so they called the police. Only then did the head of the neighborhood committee come forward to explain that the food might be on its way and remained unwilling to disclose the situation of the pandemic, the residents were very angry at this irresponsible attitude. The CCP’s been concealing and deceiving all along.