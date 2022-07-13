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As the World Burns...
Renegade Media
Renegade Media
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101 views • July 13, 2022

That's what it feels like right about now. But beyond the food supply and natural gas refinery fires, there is a bigger fire burning beneath the surface that is NOT being reported in any main stream media.


Of course, that's not surprising.


What is surprising is what Dr. Naomi Wolf shared today on Steve Bannon's War Room show. It took me a while to process it and come to terms with what it really means and I'm not sure that I fully understand where we go from here.


You need to be aware of this information. You should share with anybody you care about because it could literally save their lives.


We are so far beyond worrying about being censored or shut down. This is a crisis of global proportion and if we fail to talk about it, we will never be able to stop it.


Share this video.


Join our Telegram channel https://t.me/renegademedia


Join our https://RenegadeMediaNews.com membership (free).


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vaccinesfood supplybidenhunter bidencrisisccpnaomi wolf
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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