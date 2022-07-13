As the World Burns...

That's what it feels like right about now. But beyond the food supply and natural gas refinery fires, there is a bigger fire burning beneath the surface that is NOT being reported in any main stream media.





Of course, that's not surprising.





What is surprising is what Dr. Naomi Wolf shared today on Steve Bannon's War Room show. It took me a while to process it and come to terms with what it really means and I'm not sure that I fully understand where we go from here.





You need to be aware of this information. You should share with anybody you care about because it could literally save their lives.





We are so far beyond worrying about being censored or shut down. This is a crisis of global proportion and if we fail to talk about it, we will never be able to stop it.





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