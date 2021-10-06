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MUST WATCH! PROOF OF SCHOOLS BEING PAID MILLIONS TO KEEP THE COVID MEASURES IN PLACE!
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50 views • October 06, 2021
Length:
< 7 minutes
Description:
Passionate parent exposing the truth about the huge financial incentives school boards have to be complicit in the covid fraud.
Sourced From:
Facebook (original source unknown)
Comments:
Share this with any teachers or parents you know who have kids in school. Let it go viral so the truth can no longer be hidden or denied. The corporate media and its presstitutes aren't covering stories like this — the responsibility falls on us to broadcast the truth to all with eyes to see and ears to hear, until the propagandized pull their heads out of the sands of deception.
< 7 minutes
Description:
Passionate parent exposing the truth about the huge financial incentives school boards have to be complicit in the covid fraud.
Sourced From:
Facebook (original source unknown)
Comments:
Share this with any teachers or parents you know who have kids in school. Let it go viral so the truth can no longer be hidden or denied. The corporate media and its presstitutes aren't covering stories like this — the responsibility falls on us to broadcast the truth to all with eyes to see and ears to hear, until the propagandized pull their heads out of the sands of deception.
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