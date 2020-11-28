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SAY THEIR NAME! Democrats Gaslight Public, Call Antifa a Myth- Scorched Earth
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7 views • November 28, 2020
Democratic politicians continue to deny the existence of Antifa and their BLM allies. As they do this, they fuel this hateful malicious group By removing the disincentives for their riots and destruction of America. It's all aimed to take over the White House and the presidency. The desire and lust for power is so great, that the Democrats are willing to burn America to the ground with their denials and lies.
Congressman Jordan Nadler, Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono, and Oregon governor Kate Brown are amongst numerous Democrats complicit.
#democrats #BLM #Antifa
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Congressman Jordan Nadler, Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono, and Oregon governor Kate Brown are amongst numerous Democrats complicit.
#democrats #BLM #Antifa
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
democratspoliticsantifablm2020 electionkate brownjerry nadlerted cruzus politicsgaslightingdemocratic lawmakersriotsantifa riotsmazie hironopolitical liespost modernismpower grabblm riotsantifa is a mythjerry nadler antifa is a mythdenial of truthsay their namepolitical machinedemocratic gaslighting
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