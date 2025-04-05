© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Makeover: Interior Upgrades and a Touchscreen Headunit
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 4 weeks ago
This is to share cosmetic upgrades to Evonne the Turbodiesel. Rock chips are filled-in, the headliner was recovered, and I've installed a touchscreen headunit based on a Raspberry Pi.
Subscribe to my substack for FREE to join in the discussion and give me inputs on what you'd like to see on the channel!
https://artofdiesel.substack.com/
Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! More swag coming soon.
https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/
Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch.
All music is used with the artist's permission.
See the rest of their content at:
https://soundcloud.com/insane-sketch
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Subscribe to my substack for FREE to join in the discussion and give me inputs on what you'd like to see on the channel!
https://artofdiesel.substack.com/
Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! More swag coming soon.
https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/
Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch.
All music is used with the artist's permission.
See the rest of their content at:
https://soundcloud.com/insane-sketch
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.