The New World Order Panics - Bowne Report

The architects of the New World Order are panicking. The World Economic
Forum and the United Nations have gradually allowed the minions of the
NWO to publicize their master plan. But the public relations campaign is
backfiring. The world has come to realize that the conspiracy theorists
were only repeating what they had heard and read in the eugenicist
technocrat's documentation decades ago. And now humanity is terrified by
the blatant reality of the elite's push toward a neo feudal prison
planet no matter what the cost. Humanity must tenaciously protect its
individualism and sovereignty if it is to survive. Or become the victims
of the new world order monstrosity lurking around the corner.
