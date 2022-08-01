MAGELLAN'S ADVENTURES: CHAPTER:ONE PART TWO: SPICE ISLANDS AND TREATY OF TORDESILLAS

Mith Chronicler (exclusive) Production. You are welcome to mirror any of my videos if you wish. It's all about returning power (information) to the people.Part One: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUoPyfqMnFM3/





This is NOT the sort of video most people would look up or look into, but if you do... You're in for a treat!

1494 --- Just after Christopher Columbus "discovered" the New World and opened up a HUGE new swath of territory for Europeans to conquer and explore, a fierce rivalry is simmering between the two strongest seafaring nations of Europe: Portugal and Castile (in what would later become Spain) over access to and control of the exotic and lucrative SPICE ISLANDS of the East East Indies, and possession of all the new lands of the Americas and beyond. King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Castile have a powerful army, but King Joao II of Portugal has a MASSIVE Armada. To prevent all-out war, they go to Pope Alexander IV to author them an agreement -- THE TREATY OF TORDESILLIAS





Finally, after over six months of intensive work, I finally finished CHAPTER ONE of MAGELLAN'S ADVENTURES, my historical documentary movie/series that explores aspects of this INCREDIBLE TALE that REALLY puts it in perspective. Of course, I Mith-Chroniclerized much of it, which I hope you'll enjoy. This is a carefully woven mix between historical narration with corresponding footage and musical montages of other relevant and important pictures and footage that I collected over the course of at least two months. I couldn't even put HALF of what I uncovered into this production, however. I really wanted to maintain the flow of the story -- but WITHOUT leaving out any information or footage that I feel integrally explains this subject, though in a less traditional sense -- by adding layers of environment and mentality and perspective of the people who were involved in these monumental affairs. If I only had more time to improve this! Alas, I'm only Human. I still have to work for a living! I make these for the benefit of all, for improving your understanding of reality and for helping you on your own journey to wherever it is you are headed.

God bless you and yours.





Keep checking in for additional installments to this historical documentary musical movie experience. MAGELLAN'S ADVENTURES This video is the PRELUDE to the series





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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



