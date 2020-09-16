Exposing The Enslavement with David "Nino" Rodriguez

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[Last Time On: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/05/01/sn1015-exposing-hollyweird-the-global-shift-breaking-bondage-with-david-nino-rodriguez/]
I was a guest on Nino’s page after we discovered that my ban hadn’t been lifted on @Freedom_Faction. No worries, because the conversation would have been lost on our shadow banned audience; At the time of recording, over 600 of Nino’s followers tuned in. The message that thrived amongst his audience? Standing up for yourself and fighting back.
Initially we had agreed to talk about China, the elections, potential military exercises being conducted by foreign adversaries, and as always, we trailed off from there. We touch on things such as Q Anon, or what we’ll refer to as the Number 17 Movement and how it has effectively halted and divided the patriot/truth movement. One thing can be said about all that’s going on right now, we are gradually entering into a time of war.
While this episode isn’t filled with articles, clips and statements from so-called elected officials, it is jam-packed with information from two well-meaning, grounded and experienced individuals processing the incredible amounts of data being thrown at us. Outside of this casual conversational calculation, we also break down some of the uncomfortable truth such options present us with as well. From the 50 day siege planned against the White House, to getting involved in your local community, this is one episode for the books!
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