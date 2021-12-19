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I Nuked My Channel! Why I deleted over 500 videos and over a Million of Views
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83 views • December 19, 2021
Why did I delete so many of my old videos that had preformed so well?
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Want to see our uncensored videos and the stories Youtube won't let us talk about? Then check out our Patreon page https://www.patreon.com/Luptopia
Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Paypal Donate here. https://paypal.me/LupoTV
Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here - https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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