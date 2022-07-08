© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Timing - Looking Back to Go Forward | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The reason you look backward from the future is to develop the perspective necessary to come up with a good plan of action in the present, a way forward.
If we are to move forward we must face our past.
Watch this video on Timing - Looking Back to Go Forward, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Timing - Looking Back to Go Forward.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join