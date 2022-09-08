BREAKING: The Hostile Takeover of Global Financial Systems

The Federal Reserve is attempting to consolidate all the banks, payment processors, insurance companies, employers, and economies of the world, under their own monopolistic umbrella. There's likely a war on, behind the scenes, with the banks. The people, too, must educate themselves and learn what FEDNOW is.





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