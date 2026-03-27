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POLICE OFFICERS TO APPEAL WHAT THEY CONSIDER AN UNFAIR VERDICT IN AFROMAN CASE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Police Officers to Appeal "Unfair" AFROMAN Verdict as Rapper Roasts Their Lawyer


After an embarassing loss in court to Afroman, Adams County Sherriff officers want to appeal the "unfair" verdict. The rapper is now roasting their attorney on Instagram in light of the decision. This oughta be good.


#afroman


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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiLQFiRpLPA


Afroman's Defense Questions Cop Who 'Miscounted' Money Taken From Rapper's Home


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj-SPBGU98I


Detective Says 'Miscount' Led To Afroman's False Theft Claims Against Deputies


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joHRNIq8MUg


Cop Suing Afroman Testifies About Theft Claims & 'Col. King Kong Bundy' Comparison


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oL5-pdGxKjE

Keywords
appealafromanadams county deputiesunlawful raidthe court of random opinion
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy