POLICE OFFICERS TO APPEAL WHAT THEY CONSIDER AN UNFAIR VERDICT IN AFROMAN CASE❗

Police Officers to Appeal "Unfair" AFROMAN Verdict as Rapper Roasts Their Lawyer





After an embarassing loss in court to Afroman, Adams County Sherriff officers want to appeal the "unfair" verdict. The rapper is now roasting their attorney on Instagram in light of the decision. This oughta be good.





#afroman





Join Patreon for FREE to get updates and notifications on livestreams and new uploads: https://www.patreon.com/LethalLauren904





Become a member of my YouTube channel to get access to perks:

/ @lethallauren904





Venmo (for those who asked): https://account.venmo.com/u/lneidigh or username @LNeidigh





Follow my social media for short-form content, breaking news, and more:

https://www.instagram.com/lethallauren904/?hl=en

/ lethallauren904

https://x.com/LethalLauren904





Here is my backup channel: https://www.twitch.tv/lethallauren904/videos





Merch Store (I forget this exists): https://lethallauren904.myshopify.com/





PUBLIC MAILING ADDRESS:

Lauren Neidigh

2285 Kingsley Avenue Suite A number 1104

Orange Park, FL 32073





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiLQFiRpLPA





Afroman's Defense Questions Cop Who 'Miscounted' Money Taken From Rapper's Home





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj-SPBGU98I





Detective Says 'Miscount' Led To Afroman's False Theft Claims Against Deputies





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joHRNIq8MUg





Cop Suing Afroman Testifies About Theft Claims & 'Col. King Kong Bundy' Comparison





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oL5-pdGxKjE