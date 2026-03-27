POLICE OFFICERS TO APPEAL WHAT THEY CONSIDER AN UNFAIR VERDICT IN AFROMAN CASE❗

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Police Officers to Appeal "Unfair" AFROMAN Verdict as Rapper Roasts Their Lawyer
After an embarassing loss in court to Afroman, Adams County Sherriff officers want to appeal the "unfair" verdict. The rapper is now roasting their attorney on Instagram in light of the decision. This oughta be good.
#afroman
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Afroman's Defense Questions Cop Who 'Miscounted' Money Taken From Rapper's Home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj-SPBGU98I
Detective Says 'Miscount' Led To Afroman's False Theft Claims Against Deputies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joHRNIq8MUg
Cop Suing Afroman Testifies About Theft Claims & 'Col. King Kong Bundy' Comparison