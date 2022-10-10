Live UFO chat with Paul --077- Secureteam's Artifact UFOs Part3 + Ancient Stones with UFOs and Greys

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #aliens #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Secureteam 10 Artifact UFOs and Fakes + Ancient Aliens carved in stone [00:10:32] (2) Main Topics begins - Secureteam 10s latest video break down for REAL Truth [00:11:32] (2b) Was the Dart mission landing on Asteroid or Meteor and what is the difference? [00:17:40] (2c) Table of Meteor showers and their names [00:41:00] (2d) Sensor size of the camera's of both rovers vs DART Dracp New Horizon camera. [00:43:30] (2e) What is better Camera LENs or Sensor Size Megapixels of a camera? [00:58:00] (2f) Back to Tylers claims in his video.. UFO/Shadow or something more natural like transmission noise errors or compression errors blocks? [01:18:00] (2g) White Cube Structure on Surface Claim looked into... [01:34:30] (3) School Kids pointing to a streak in the sky that zooms off investigated. [02:08:00] (4) Banana UFO claim by Tyler of ST10 , but Pauls this its a scratch flaking or peel done by finger nail .. a minor super small one. [02:19:00] (4b) How is emulsion layers on cellulose done to explain flaking and peeling. [02"38:50] (5) Analyzing and debunking TPOM thirdphase latest Jaime M. UFO/UAP photos and videos. [02:59:00] (6) GUFON new comments and his best evidence.. Was not planned to talk about this but since was on the comments with his reply I thought might as well under fair use... cover it quickly. Paul believes its a dome SecCam on a boom arm.. motorized [03:09:00] (7) UFOs on Ancient 16th Century Coins claim by Scott C Waring investigated. Paul thinks they are shields and explains why with image matches. *** I missed the alien on coin one by mistake.. Article did say that the photo was edited of a regular coin roman head. [03:21:09] (8) Aliens and UFOs found with Aztec (Mayan Style) Art on Stones with some with silver and gold investigated.. Real or HOAXED? Paul presents the facts from several websites. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting