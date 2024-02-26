Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Energy Creator update movie
channel image
Off grid Hillbilly
1 Subscribers
115 views
Published 19 hours ago

This is an update movie on how to make PM generators. For small wind turbines to generate electrical energy, the generator coil is 3-phase wound and therefore has a higher efficiency than conventional generators. The generator coil also contains no iron and therefore only has the resistance of the charge required from the generator

Keywords
diywindpowerpm generatorenergy creation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket