The Purpose of the NFSC Rescue Is To Demonstrate Its Value To Live in Harmony With the World

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/28/2022 In an interview with foreign media, fellow fighter Jing Liang says that the purpose of the NFSC rescue work is to show the world that Chinese people recognize humanitarian values, and are willing to live in harmony with the world. The CCP does not represent Chinese people. He personally came to the front because he could not sit idly by and watch the tragic events unfold in Ukraine.