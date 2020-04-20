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Beginner Yoga Poses to Try
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14 views • April 20, 2020
If you're new to yoga and want to experience its benefits, start off with beginner poses. Go ahead and try these out.
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https://fitness.mercola.com/sites/fitness/yoga-guide.aspx?cid_source=brighteon&cid_medium=video&cid=health_Beginner-Yoga-Poses-to-Try
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/35fW5VQ
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2Xt94ke
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/35fjxmb
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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