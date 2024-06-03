BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warmongering Christian Zionists Need to Repent
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
71 views • 11 months ago

Isaiah Ch. 1 excpert


When you spread out your hands,
I will hide My eyes from you;
Even though you make many prayers,
I will not hear.
Your hands are full of blood.

“Wash yourselves, make yourselves clean;
Put away the evil of your doings from before My eyes.
Cease to do evil,
Learn to do good;
Seek justice,
Rebuke the oppressor;
Defend the fatherless,
Plead for the widow.


Keywords
bibleprophecyisraeljewszionismmike penceend timesgazaantichristisaiahapostasyarmageddonworld war threeniki haleychristian zionists
