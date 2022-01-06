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New York DA Just Gave The City To Criminals With New Crime Policy
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90 views • January 06, 2022
New York City will soon suffer the consequences of democrat policies run amok after the DA declares they will not send car jackers to prison as long as no one gets hurt during the crime.
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