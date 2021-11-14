SIN TU CONSENTIMIENTO

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30 views • November 14, 2021
Una reunión donde el criminal fauci y algunos de sus secuaces, están públicamente exponiendo cómo hacer para forzar a la humanidad a ser 'vacunada'. No se explica que en realidad la vacuna no cura, sino que incluye un sistema de nanoIDENTIDAD, más la proteína spike, que tarde o temprano mata a la mayoría de los inyectados por microcoagulación. ¡Despierta! ¡Esto es un ataque a la humanidad!
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