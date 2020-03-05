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70 Week Prophecy
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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32 views • March 05, 2020
The 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel 9 is the most amazing prophecy in the Old Testament. This prophecy from Daniel is the only one to use the name "Messiah" (another word for Christ), and therefore is quite an important prophecy for us as Christians. Follow along with us as we learn more about this incredible prediction!

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CREDITS

1. "Judgment Bus" by Bart Everson
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2. "Obama is "Not" the Devil!" by Mlke Kline
CC BY 2.0

3. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik

4. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/s... Designed by Freepik

5. Whtie Clouds on Green Screen by Piment Ajans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us8Ot...

6. Ariobarzan statue by Hadi Karimi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

7. Wax seal by FreeImages.com/Neil Rhodes
Content License (reuse allowed)

8. IMG_1052 by Brian Jeffery Beggerly
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9. Model of Jerusalem pre-70 AD_1356 by James Emery
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10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/v... Designed by Freepik

11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik

12. 7 Angels 2 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

13. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)

14. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)

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Keywords
messiahchristprophecykjvrevelationold testamentbook of danieljesus the messiahprophet danielgods peoplethe 70 week prophecydate of jesus returndate when messiah will be cut offrebuilding the templerebuilding jerusalemprophetic yearchrist killed as a sacrificeholy city490 years
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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