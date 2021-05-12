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COVID-19 TRIAL VACCINE WILL MAKE THE COMMON COLD A DEATH SENTENCE TO THOSE VACCINATED
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201 views • May 12, 2021
It is now common knowledge among most truth telling doctors, nurses and health officials that those being vaccinated are setting themselves up for an eventual health trauma.
This vaccine is interfering with every cell in their body and destroying their natural immune system.
This Fall when colds and Flu hit, these people will have no natural protection and the eventual outcome will be certain death when their organs start shutting down.
There is a warning out now to stay away from doctors offices and those getting the vaccine as shedding is now a major problem for those still healthy, non vaccinated people.
Source: Wil Paranormal VIA JIM CRENSHAW
This vaccine is interfering with every cell in their body and destroying their natural immune system.
This Fall when colds and Flu hit, these people will have no natural protection and the eventual outcome will be certain death when their organs start shutting down.
There is a warning out now to stay away from doctors offices and those getting the vaccine as shedding is now a major problem for those still healthy, non vaccinated people.
Source: Wil Paranormal VIA JIM CRENSHAW
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