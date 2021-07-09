EP 2517-9AM POLICE STAND DOWN AS ANTIFA COMMUNISTS BEAT PEACEFUL PROTESTORS  

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Antifa Attacks Peaceful Protestors After Transgender Man Exposes Himself to Women in LA Spa
Check out this post from We Love Trump Several days ago, a video went viral of a female customer at an LA spa confronting the staff for allegedly allowing a transgender man into the women’s only spa. The woman alleges that the man walked in and exposed himself to women and underaged girls. The spa policy apparently allows anyone who identifies as a woman to enter the spa, regardless of biological sex. Protestors demonstrated in front of the spa on Saturday peacefully. Eventually however, Antifa and other violent extremists got involved. The far left domestic terror group assaulted several protestors.
The violence was caught on video. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18133
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