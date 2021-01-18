Austria: Protesters rally against COVID measures in Vienna

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The protest was called by the 'Querdenken' movement. Protesters called for the Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz to resign holding banners reading, "Kurz must go" and "Austria was free," implying that its freedom status had changed.
SOT, Max Fraisl, Protester (German): "If the government is not replaced, there will be a civil war, because I believe that the Austrian people have had enough and will not give up if you trample on them."
Jennifer Klauninger, one of the organisers of the protest said, "We are here today, against all these measures that take our lives, our freedom, our careers, the basis of existence, and now we just want to say no, now it's over, now we're going to end the lockdown."
Groups of Antifa protesters held a counter-demonstration.
Since December 26, Austria has been under its third strict coronavirus lockdown, which includes the closure of all non-essential businesses and movement restrictions, in an attempt to cut community transmissions to slow the spread of the virus.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the lockdown in order to "avoid" a third wave.
Austria has recorded 392,511 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,053 deaths with the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
• Jan 17, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BRtYGAjCbA
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