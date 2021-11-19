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The Next Pandemic 2.0 Bill Gates Will Be Releasing Smallpox on the World Any Day Now
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623 views • November 19, 2021
Before the Global Coronavirus Pandemic Bill Gates was letting the world know that there was going to be a Pandemic and he predicted exactly how it would happen and the sanctions that would be mandated around the world. Since 2017 Gates has been predicting another type of pandemic and this one would be caused by bioterrorism. He has predicted up until very recently that the world would get hit by a Smallbox man-made attack at least ten airports. On Tuesday, November 16th at least ten frozen vials of Smallpox were reported captured by a lab worker at a MERCK pharmaceutical facility in Philadelphia. No one knows how they got there. Smallpox is so deadly that only two facilities in Russia and the CDC in Atlanta are to store them. Was this a practical joke that somebody was playing at the MERCK facility or is Bill Gates playing a real 'germ game' and watching his Dark Winter prediction coming true - again?
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Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
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Related link:
Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
http://82.221.129.208
Related videos:
‘Smallpox' Vials Found at Merck Lab in Suburban Philadelphia Facility
NBC 10 Philadelphia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7KDG5v16sw
Biden Urges Congress To Pass Pandemic Relief Ahead Of ‘Very Dark Winter’ | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4nLx2LNpAs
Operation Dark Winter: The Secret U.S. Germ Games
BostWiki
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uF8s7HmTlnc
Bill Gates calls for $1 billion WHO pandemic task force to carry out “germ games”
PolicyExchangeUK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlx8WTKAgVY
I Asked Bill Gates What's The Next Crisis?
￼Veritasium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Grv1RJkdyqI
Gates: Millions could die from bio-terrorism
AP Archives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QmH3SCX0Ro
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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