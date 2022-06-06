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How The Jan. 6 Hearings Will Shape The DOJ’s Investigation
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40 views • June 06, 2022
The Justice Department will be paying close attention to the January 6 Committee’s primetime hearings, says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine Banks. She joins NBC News Digital Justice reporter Ryan Reilly to share how the Committee could draw from the hundreds of federal court cases against Capitol rioters.
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