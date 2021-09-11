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Biden says Federal Employees and Contractors Mandatory vax, "BioFascism", 9/11/2021
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370 views • September 11, 2021
Dear Father GOD ALMIGHTY CREATOR, it's on it's on ..... You said in Mark 12:17 we give to the government what belongs to the government and we give to You what belongs to You ..... so apparently the government now feels our bodies belong to the government in the name of "public health"/"public safety" ..... Please send Jesus soon, amen.
2nd Thessalonians 2
Revelation 13 and 14
Daniel 70th week
2nd Thessalonians 2
Revelation 13 and 14
Daniel 70th week
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