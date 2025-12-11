Rutti Frutti needs people to give that sweet sweet coin so has to fearmonger extra hard.

British banks, following French banks, have opposed plans to use about $11 billion of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

They say the British government has not offered them compensation for possible retaliatory measures from Moscow - government is setting a new precedent, as it has never confiscated assets in this way before, and the banks are concerned about potential law suits