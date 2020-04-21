© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oil analyst predicts the biggest selloff in crude oil history
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • April 21, 2020
“This is going to be the biggest selloff in crude oil history,” PRICE Future Group Senior Strategist Phil Flynn said as oil crashed toward its lowest close since recordkeeping began in March 1983.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.