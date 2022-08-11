Nikola Tesla on Albert Einstein’s Theory of Special Relativity [Narrated by Crackerwv]Tesla described Relativity as “a beggar wrapped in purple whom ignorant people take for a king.”In support of his statement he cited a number of experiments he had conducted, he said, as far back as 1896 on the cosmic ray. He has measured cosmic ray velocities from Antarus, he said, which he found to be fifty times greater than the speed of light, thus demolishing, he contended, one of the basic pillars of the structure of relativity, according to which there can be no speed greater than that of light.“The theory is a mass of errors and deceptive ideas violently opposed to the teachings of great men of science of the past and even to common sense.”“The theory wraps all these errors and fallacies and clothes them in magnificent mathematical garb which fascinates, dazzles and makes people blind to the underlying errors. The theory is like a beggar clothed in purple whom ignorant people take for a king. Its exponents are very brilliant men, but they are metaphysicists rather than scientists. Not a single one of the relativity propositions has been proved.”– Nikola Tesla(“Tesla, 79, Promises to Transmit Force.” New York Times, July 11, 1935.)“Einstein's relativity work is a magnificent mathematical garb which fascinates, dazzles and makes people blind to the underlying errors. The theory is like a beggar clothed in purple whom ignorant people take for a king... its exponents are brilliant men but they are metaphysicists rather than scientists.”― Nikola Tesla