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Did Project Veritas fall into a trap by hiring a CNN veteran?
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100 views • February 27, 2022
Or is it the other way round?
Personally I think 兄弟如手足... [brothers are like limbs]
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bHWKnF3qPrDJ/
[SOURCE VIDEOS BELOW, description copied from original video]
• James O’Keefe on TimcastIRL- Hey Journalists™️ , DO YOUR JOBS! — Jan 17, 2022
• CPAC 2022: CNN Veteran Patrick Davis calls out all the journalists in media- “We need to do our jobs” — Feb 24, 2022
• Instagram @jamesokeefeiii — Did we just become best friends? @recoveringjournalist — Feb 27, 2022
@recoveringjournalist is the Instagram handle of Patrick Davis
If you don't get the reference [in the final clip], it's "Step Brothers (2008) - Call me Dragon !" <<< thanks some commenter on PV's YouTube channel
although I must add that Irish, being a Celtic tribe, also revere dragons like the Welsh, like, dragons are guardians in Celtic mythology...
Personally I think 兄弟如手足... [brothers are like limbs]
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bHWKnF3qPrDJ/
[SOURCE VIDEOS BELOW, description copied from original video]
• James O’Keefe on TimcastIRL- Hey Journalists™️ , DO YOUR JOBS! — Jan 17, 2022
• CPAC 2022: CNN Veteran Patrick Davis calls out all the journalists in media- “We need to do our jobs” — Feb 24, 2022
• Instagram @jamesokeefeiii — Did we just become best friends? @recoveringjournalist — Feb 27, 2022
@recoveringjournalist is the Instagram handle of Patrick Davis
If you don't get the reference [in the final clip], it's "Step Brothers (2008) - Call me Dragon !" <<< thanks some commenter on PV's YouTube channel
although I must add that Irish, being a Celtic tribe, also revere dragons like the Welsh, like, dragons are guardians in Celtic mythology...
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