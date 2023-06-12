Create New Account
Information War Special Report: With Cyber Warfare Expert Kevin Michelizzi ( Part 1 )
Maverick News Feature Interview: Part 1 with Kevin Michellizi

Cyber Security and Information Warfare Expert: Kevin Michelizzi.  Live from Crimea Kevin share his insight with Maverick News Journalists Rick Walker and Lori Spencer into the recent Ukraine Dam Attacks, and the methods used by government to manipulate public opinion using information warfare.  

