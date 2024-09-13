DIGITAL VACCINE PASSPORTS COMING TO THE EU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US has begun biometric facial recognition at some airports in conjunction with its Real ID program, and the EU is piloting a program in 5 countries to track vaccination status with a digital ID, managed by none other than the WHO. With an ever growing number of vaccinations being added to the schedule, including a new COVID-19 booster, compliance with all vaccines could spell issues for travel for those considered under or unvaccinated.
