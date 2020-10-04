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AMERICAN ELECTION FRAUD - DR SHIVA. CAMELOT CASTLE TV. 48 views
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28 views • October 04, 2020
Write in for Dr Shiva! He was cheated. Voting machines shouldn't be like weighted slot machines. I guess it would be difficult to even VOTE for all paper ballots. Call friends and family that live in Massachusetts. Support him as a protest against corruption, or never complain again about it.
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