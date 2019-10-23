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What is USPSA? | Introduction to the Shooting Sports
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12 views • October 23, 2019
How fast can you accurately shoot? Professional shooter Gabby Franco explains one of the most fun shooting sports; the action-packed handgun competition commonly referred to as “USPSA.” USPSA will bring target shooters abilities to the next level. Visit http://letsgoshooting.org to find a match near you and #LetGoShooting!
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