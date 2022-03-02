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Congratulations on March 8 from the project "First floors"
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21 views • March 02, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-oBA8mMuug
Congratulatory video. Game series, business support from professional video studio CMCproduction.
Reporter, TV presenter in the series Andrey Ivanov.
Those who took part in the business series congratulate on the holiday:
- Sergey Shibanov dance school (head of the dance school Sergey Shibanov).
- Master of permanent make-up Alesya Boyakova.
- Internet marketing studio "Silhouette" Ivan Sibarov.
- real estate agency "Address".
If you are interested in this project, please contact the head, founder of the video studio https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ to participate and support in our project.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Congratulatory video. Game series, business support from professional video studio CMCproduction.
Reporter, TV presenter in the series Andrey Ivanov.
Those who took part in the business series congratulate on the holiday:
- Sergey Shibanov dance school (head of the dance school Sergey Shibanov).
- Master of permanent make-up Alesya Boyakova.
- Internet marketing studio "Silhouette" Ivan Sibarov.
- real estate agency "Address".
If you are interested in this project, please contact the head, founder of the video studio https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ to participate and support in our project.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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