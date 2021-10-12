CRITICAL RACE THEORY WITH DR. ANDY WOODS

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LauraLynn
Dr. Andy Woods joins us today to talk about critical race theory and the pandemic of information.
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3sKvOMc
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LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over