Ursula on the latest scheme to help Ukraine.

Adding comments from Maria Z today:

❗️Maria Zakharova:

"The idols of American show business have collapsed and continue to collapse, dragging neoliberal values into the abyss with them.

Producer and long-time proponent of advanced liberalism Sean Combs, known under the pseudonym P.Diddy, has been under arrest for 3 weeks.

The list of charges against P.Diddy includes:

- racketeering;

- corruption of minors;

- human trafficking;

- sale of prohibited drugs;

- giving bribes;

- sexual exploitation.

It’s funny and scary: a showbiz bigwig was accused of all the sins of modern America, which its political establishment has camouflaged as a new normal.

For many years, "P.Diddy's white parties" were the place where everyone wanted to go in American show business. Not all Hollywood stars had to go through face control. Participation in crimes of this level was reserved for the exceptional. Talking about what really happened there was strictly forbidden.

Now it's clear why.

👉 To do this, it is enough to open an official charge with the federal prosecutor's office in New York.

For decades, the most vile crimes were committed in full view of everyone at these Combs-organized parties.

And this is apparently only the tip of the iceberg. The worst thing is underwater - pedophilia, the corruption of children. The corruption of minors did not happen in one go, these demons from the elites abused their victims for years.

And now for the most interesting part. It's an amazing coincidence, but the participants of these orgies regularly worked on the mainstream agenda, including the international one 👇

- Here TV star Khloe Kardashian says (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2498386/khloe-kardashian-reveals-details-of-diddys-parties-half-the-people-were-butt-naked)that it is a custom to walk around naked at “white parties” behind closed doors, and her sister Kim (https://www.rferl.org/a/kardashian-inspired-armenian-events-grandmother-cane-protesters/29189898.html) supports the unrest in Armenia.

- Here is actor Ashton Kutcher posing with P.Daddy before the start of the "white party", and here he is advocating for tougher sanctions against Russia and condemnation of Moscow. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUe8fJGNxUw&t=0s)

- Here the British singer Kelly Osbourne is getting close to the organizer of the Sabbaths, and here she is advocating for Kiev neo-Nazis. (https://www.instagram.com/kellyosbourne/p/CaWExIxLrks/)

- Why would American model Paris Hilton even decide to support the opposition in Venezuela? (https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10151978880193526&id=113208373525&set=a.493101968525&locale=pl_PL) She can hardly even find this country on a map. Naturally, she is also a regular at "white parties".

American experts who have started talking together believe that everything that happened was recorded. Thus, for years an “elite network” was created for disseminating any information to manipulate public opinion.

More about what happened at the "white parties"

Now the question is: maybe Washington, supposedly concerned about the fate of Ukrainian children, should finally take care of its own? File lawsuits against themselves, against the state authorities who could not help but know about what had been going on for decades at these pedophile get-togethers?

All of America knew about these "parties". They were discussed so widely that they became memes. A unique situation: everyone talked, but kept quiet about the main thing.

Now it is clear where the American deep state gets its fascination with foreign policy, where the accusations against mythical Russian hackers, the “hand” of the Kremlin, interference in elections, support for impostors around the world, involvement in the Ukrainian agenda come from: all this is a smokescreen, a distraction from the bottomless decline of a society whose elite rapes children...

The scumbag is now in jail. His lawyers have had Combs' cell fitted with video surveillance because everyone remembers what happened to another British royal family pal and party planner, American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found asphyxiated on the floor of his cell.

And here's the icing on the cake: Sean Combs interviews young Illinois Senate candidate Barack Obama in 2004. I (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeWLiCTEF4U)n the archival footage, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeWLiCTEF4U) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeWLiCTEF4U)the producer tells Obama he "will be president of the United States." Obama smiles at this, perhaps unaware that he will actually be elected to the highest office in the country in 2008."





