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AJ and Royce White, a great interview and commentary.
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90 views • February 07, 2022
Fantastic interview regarding the crapstorm we are all in, with some possible solutions. Thanks to infowars as always, and be sure to check https://www.banned.video/ frequently for more great content that is hard to find elsewhere.
God bless, and Cheers! We're going to win this, HOLD THE LINE! :)
God bless, and Cheers! We're going to win this, HOLD THE LINE! :)
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