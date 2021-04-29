Beijing Olympics Should Be Boycotted Because China’s Carrying Out Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/26/2021 Jonathan Ward: the Beijing Olympics should be boycotted because China’s carrying out a genocide right now. And there’s no reason for us to be giving any legitimacy to this regime at this point. Doing business with (Communist) China, particularly anything that’s around Xinjiang is completely unacceptable. This is the greatest Challenger since the USSR, but in many ways, it’s much much worse.