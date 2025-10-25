"What was considered acceptable cholesterol in 1960 was 300, then 240, then 200."





"Every time they lower that number, another 50 million Americans need drugs."





"For every 1,000 healthy people who take statins, they prevent exactly one heart attack. The other 999 just get side effects."





"When researchers studied people over the age of 60, those with higher cholesterol lived longer. Not shorter, longer."