The United Stated is Under Devine Judgement

America Her judgement has come?

Look around and all you see is America disintegrating before your eyes, why is this happening?

Music by Send Rain

Psalms106:37-41Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils, 38 And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood.

War, Why do you think The United States has been at war sense 2001, Iraq, Afghanistan, (everywhere except Saudi Arabia, where the terrorist came from)?

Now we have troops in Syria and Israel, and the weapons we left in Afghanistan have made their way to Hamas, the wars never stop?

Look at the economy, the national debt is about 31 trillion real number is a lot higher, The world is abandoning the dollar and it will crash.





The Jab, the Military is begging those booted out for refusing to take it to come back, the airlines are searching for un-jabbed pilots.

We have a generation, GenZ, who have had everything handed to them and now they are socialists, the don’t want to work, they do not like capitalism.











