WHOA! Elizabeth Warren PRAISES Trump Over Recent Action During CNN Town Hall

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Ryan Saavedra from The Daily Wire reports, Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren praised President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall event on Wednesday night over his administration’s decision to ban many flavored e-cigarette products, which aimed to stop the rise in young people taking up smoking.
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