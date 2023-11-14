Create New Account
Pope Francis criticized for a controversial decision to dismiss a conservative bishop in Texas
Published 20 hours ago

Alex Salvi - Pope Francis is facing criticism for a rare—and controversial—decision to dismiss a U.S. conservative Catholic bishop in Texas, Joseph Strickland, who is one of the pontiff’s most vocal critics. Live in Vatican City for @Newsmax

Keywords
texaspope francesjoseph stricklandcatholic bishop dismissed

