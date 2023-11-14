Pope Francis criticized for a controversial decision to dismiss a conservative bishop in Texas

Alex Salvi - Pope Francis is facing criticism for a rare—and controversial—decision to dismiss a U.S. conservative Catholic bishop in Texas, Joseph Strickland, who is one of the pontiff’s most vocal critics. Live in Vatican City for @Newsmax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.