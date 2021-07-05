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60 Minutes Exposes Swine-Flu Hoax & Vaccine Injuries of 1976
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183 views • July 05, 2021
This is a largely forgotten episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes in which the program’s lead reporter, Mike Wallace, exposes profound corruption and fraud at the highest levels of public-health agencies. The predictions of doom coming from these trusted sources caused public panic over a Swine Flu pandemic that never happened except in the dramatic reports of the media. Although there never was a surge of genuine Swine-Flu deaths, there definitely was a wave of vaccine injuries and deaths among the trusting victims who took the Swine-Flu vaccine. It is sobering to realize that everything exposed by Mike Wallace, including the vaccine injuries and deaths, was repeated in spades with the deployment of the Coronavirus pandemic. 1979 Nov 4 - Source: NotSunkYet / YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1CyMXURgGc&;t=24s/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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