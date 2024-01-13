Create New Account
Faith Over Fear - 1.9.24 - Becoming Your Own Physician - KNOW YOUR NUMBERS, GET TESTED
TruthForHealth.org
8 Subscribers
162 views
Published 17 hours ago

How can you plan your roadmap to better health if you don’t know the markers of where you are now? Join us for a discussion of your biometrics, and important Laboratory studies you need to have done to guide you in your health decisions and actions. Speakers: Dr. Vliet and Kathy Kresnik.


https://www.TruthForHealth.org

