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COVID HOAX & THE GREAT RESET w/ JG Reflections
Wolves And Sheeple
Wolves And Sheeple
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292 views • January 21, 2021
I joined Jumana from JG Reflections to discuss the Great Reset and the covid hoax, and where we go with a Biden presidency. Thanks for having me!
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vaccinespatriotsunbidenagenda 21agenda21bill gatescovid-19covid19covidcovid hoaxgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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