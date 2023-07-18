The End of Freedom...

They’re building a system that will make slaves of us all. I go over 3 topics that demand attention. LINKS TO THE FEATURED VIDEOS BELOW:
Really Graceful: Every homeowner should listen to this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AwDP35u6GgI/
Truthstream: Why we need to talk about CBDCs: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QbIppZo3Mpjq/
Louis Rossman: Home as a Service?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1iAGvu1kks
Polly: The So-Called Independent Alternative Media: https://rumble.com/v2kmt10-meet-the-so-called-independent-alternative-media-dig-into-rumble.html
Jordan Peterson’s ARC is for Billionaires: https://rumble.com/v2dwmjq-surprise-jordan-petersons-arc-was-built-for-and-by-billionaires.html
Jordan Peterson’s WEF Dreams: https://rumble.com/v291zoi-jordan-petersons-wef-dreams.html
