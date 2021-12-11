X22 REPORT - Scavino Message Received, Assange Key To DNC ’Source’ ‘Hack’ ‘187’

X22 REPORT Ep. 2649b - Dec 19, 2021

Scavino Message Received, Assange Key To DNC ’Source’ ‘Hack’ ‘187’



The [DS] is getting hit from all sides. The conspiracies have now become the truth and the fake news has now become the conspiracy. The [DS] has lost the narrative, as time goes on the enemy people will be on full display the American public. The US is trying to extradite Assange back to the states, he is the source and key to SR and the hack. Think Durham. Scavino sends message letting us know that the fake news is about to go down, they are the enemy of the people and the people are about to get their voice back.



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