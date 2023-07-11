Create New Account
SOUNDS OF WWII ON ODESSA ‼️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

SOUNDS OF WWII ON ODESSA ‼️

⚡️In the meantime, the inhabitants of Odessa sincerely thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine and commemorate them with a "kindly quiet word" for deploying German anti-aircraft guns "Gepard" in residential areas, "Geraniums" are already flying up to the White Church of the Kiev region...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

