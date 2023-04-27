https://gettr.com/post/p2fioxk9b00
April 26, 2023, Grant Stinchfield interviews Nicole on @RealAmVoice
Regarding the breaking news, Pras Michel pleaded guilty to 10 charges as his case concerns Miles Guo. In 2017, the CCP bought Pras Michel, Elliot Broidy, Steve Wynn, and other political lobbyists to persuade President Trump to repatriate Miles Guo back to Communist China. Fortunately, Trump didn't.
谈到了关于Pras Michel刚刚关于10项指控认罪的重磅新闻，因为他的案件关系到郭文贵先生。2017年，中共收买Pras Michel, Elliot Broidy, Steve Wynn 等政治说客想要说服川普总统遣返郭文贵回中共国。
