Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In 2017, the CCP bought Pras Michel, Elliot Broidy, Steve Wynn, and other political lobbyists to persuade President Trump to repatriate Miles Guo back to Communist China
8 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2fioxk9b00

April 26, 2023, Grant Stinchfield interviews Nicole on @RealAmVoice

Regarding the breaking news, Pras Michel pleaded guilty to 10 charges as his case concerns Miles Guo. In 2017, the CCP bought Pras Michel, Elliot Broidy, Steve Wynn, and other political lobbyists to persuade President Trump to repatriate Miles Guo back to Communist China. Fortunately, Trump didn't.

谈到了关于Pras Michel刚刚关于10项指控认罪的重磅新闻，因为他的案件关系到郭文贵先生。2017年，中共收买Pras Michel, Elliot Broidy, Steve Wynn 等政治说客想要说服川普总统遣返郭文贵回中共国。

@GrantStinchfield

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #GrantStinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket